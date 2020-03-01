Gregory Palamas: “there is a warfare of the senses”



“Brethren, there is a warfare of the senses which comes from outside ourselves and drags into sin all who do not courageously resist. But such warfare is not always roused against us, nor are our senses continually active. Sometimes, even when our senses are in action, sin is left undone because of the absence of means, or because the time and place is not suitable. For when appropriate circumstances are lacking, thieves, robbers, the immoral, the adulterous, the rapacious and the greedy cannot perpetuate sin. However, within our own minds there is a different battle, the warfare of thoughts, which is much more grievous than that of the senses. It is always active and needs neither physical means, nor particular times and places to accomplish wickedness. Whereas our senses’ struggle with sin originates from the impressions made by things on our sight, hearing and other senses, the battle of the mind is set in motion within us by the direct action of the evil spirits themselves, and by their attacks and provocations. If someone is victorious in the warfare of the senses, that does not mean that he is invincible in that of the mind. But anyone who conquers the inner battle, mightily overcomes in the outer one. As the Apostle says, ‘Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh’ (Gal. 5:16).”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies