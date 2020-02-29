Skip to content

John Cassian: “the man of good heart and concerned will”

29 February 2020
“…works of piety and charity… are necessary in this present life for as long as inequality prevails. Their workings here would not be required were it not for the superabundant numbers of the poor, the needy, and the sick… As long as this inequity rages in the world, these good works will be necessary and valuable to anyone practicing them and they shall yield the reward of an everlasting inheritance to the man of good heart and concerned will.”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

