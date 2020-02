John of Kronstadt: “sins are spiritual darkness”



“…the more sincere our confession, the more tranquil will be the soul afterwards. Sins are secret serpents, gnawing at the heart of a man and all his being; they do not let him rest, they continually suck his heart; sins are prickly thorns, constantly goring the soul; sins are spiritual darkness. Those who repent must bring forth the fruits of repentance.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ