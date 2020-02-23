Skip to content

Symeon the New Theologian: “Apart from works the demons also believe”

23 February 2020
tags: , , , ,

Symeon the New Theologian

 

 
“Unbelievers, those who believe with difficulty, or believe in part, are those who do not show their faith through works. Apart from works the demons also believe (Jms. 2:19) and confess Christ to be God and Master. ‘We know who you are’ (Mk. 1:24), they say, ‘You are the Son of God’ (Mt. 8:29), and elsewhere, ‘These men are servants of the Most High God’ (Acts 16:17). Yet such faith will not benefit the demons, nor even humans. This faith is of no use, for it is dead?”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, The Discourses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: