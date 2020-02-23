Symeon the New Theologian: “Apart from works the demons also believe”



“Unbelievers, those who believe with difficulty, or believe in part, are those who do not show their faith through works. Apart from works the demons also believe (Jms. 2:19) and confess Christ to be God and Master. ‘We know who you are’ (Mk. 1:24), they say, ‘You are the Son of God’ (Mt. 8:29), and elsewhere, ‘These men are servants of the Most High God’ (Acts 16:17). Yet such faith will not benefit the demons, nor even humans. This faith is of no use, for it is dead?”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, The Discourses