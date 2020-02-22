Being Marked As Christ’s Own

February is a month full of Holy days and secular holidays. The month is often characterized with a heart, a symbol of Valentines day. It turns out that not a great deal is known for certain about Saint Valentine except that he was a martyr who died perhaps during the reign of the emperor Claudius. And there is little that obviously connects him with the romantic notions of the holiday we celebrated last week. The day on which he is believed to have died however, February 14th, is the day on which it was thought that birds would begin to look for their mate. It is a belief at least as old as the 14th century English poet Geoffrey Chaucer who wrote in his poem “Parliament of Foules“, the lines, “For this was sent on Seynt Valentyne’s day / Whan every foul cometh ther to choose his mate.” Part of this medieval tradition was the belief that the sort of bird that a young woman might see on February 14th would reveal the sort of man she would marry.

As Christians we are commanded to love, all the time, all year round. So often in our busy lives though we forget to express that love, and sometimes we don’t allow ourselves to receive it from others. We are meant to be a community forged in the love of Christ for each of us and for us as a community. It its God’s good pleasure that each of us experience such love. Let us rejoice and be glad in it!

When children play games like jacks or jump rope, they often claim the right to “do over”. They have made a mistake and just need a chance to try again without penalty. Some golfers play by the same kind of rules, allowing and occasional “mulligan” to replace a bad shot. Do you ever wish that it were possible to start over? I do. Doesn’t a fresh start sound appealing when you’ve had a bad day, failed someone you love, spoken harshly to a child, or not lived up to your word? It does to me. The good news is that God promises us that nothing that we can do is beyond His power to forgive. A spiritual clean slate is available to us whenever we truly repent and ask God to make us new; the only sacrifice required from us is that of a humble and contrite heart.

On February 26th, Ash Wednesday, many Christian churches, including the one I serve, will be participating in a liturgy dedicated to that promise. On Ash Wednesday, in the words of The Book of Common Prayer, we “acknowledge our wretchedness and lament our sins.” These are, for sure, some strong and forbidding words. But how else can we receive perfect forgiveness except that we first accept and admit that we have done wrong? There is great power in gathering together as a community and openly acknowledging our limitations, our weaknesses, and, that ultimate limitation, our mortality. Not only do we speak the words of our repentance out loud, we receive a physical sign of it in our bodies: the sign of the cross, marked in ashes. In baptism we are promised that we are “marked as Christ’s own forever” and the Ash Wednesday liturgy contains a beautiful echo of that promise, reminding us that we cannot reach Easter except by way of the cross.

So on February 26th, I would like to encourage you to go to the Ash Wednesday service and feel with your whole body and soul what it means to be marked as Christ’s own. Accept with your whole self both your failings and God’s all-embracing forgiveness and love. It is an ancient and powerful way to get ready to enter the season of Lent.