“We must follow the ways of the Lord, and take heed to our own ways, lest they lead us into sin. One can take heed if one is not hasty in speaking. The law says: ‘Hear, O Israel, the Lord your God’ (Dt. 6:4). It said not: ‘Speak,’ but ‘Hear.’ Eve fell because she said to the man what she had not heard from the Lord her God. The first word from God says to you: Hear!”

