“The Establishment has begun openly referring to Christianity as a religion of hatred without feeling the need to justify it in any way, shape, or form. Start getting used to this because this looks to be the new ‘norm’. This pretty much falls in line with the Establishment’s denunciation of Western civilization in general – a denunciation that has more or less been accepted as fact by most Westerners who are endlessly indoctrinated into believing that their civilization is reprehensible. This indictment against the West not only pushes everything negative to the forefront while simultaneously pushing everything positive into the background, but also involves a complete inversion of negative and positive until even the good Western civilization has done is considered evil.

The same has been applied to Christianity, for the past two centuries at least, but with the exception of the French Revolution, it has rarely been as expressly clear and obvious as it is now. Simply put, in the Establishment’s view, there is nothing good about Christianity. Nothing good at all. Not only is it outdated and oppressive, but it has become in-accommodable. In other words, it has no place in the contemporary world. Anyone who continues to adhere to Christianity – real Christianity, not the watered pablum the Establishment has hijacked and endorsed – will be immediately suspect and likely regarded as someone consumed by a hateful ideology.”

Francis Berger

“If the world hates you, be aware that it hated me before it hated you.” John 15:18