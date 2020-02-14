Noel Ignatiev: “The goal of abolishing the white race”

“The goal of abolishing the white race is on its face so desirable that some may find it hard to believe that it could incur any opposition other than from committed white supremacists… Keep bashing the dead white males, and the live ones, and the females too, until the social construct known as ‘the white race’ is destroyed – not ‘deconstructed’ but destroyed.”

“If you are a white male, you don’t deserve to live. You are a cancer, you’re a disease, white males have never contributed anything positive to the world!”

Noel Ignatiev, American author and historian, Harvard University

You have less reason to fear that which elitists CALL extremism than you do the extremism OF the elitists. – Θεόφιλος