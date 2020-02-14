Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “Many have said much about love”

14 February 2020
Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

 

 
“Many have said much about love, but you will find love itself only if you seek it among the disciples of Christ. For only they have true Love as love’s teacher. ‘Though I have the gift of prophecy’, says St. Paul, ‘and know all mysteries and all knowledge? and have no love, it profits me nothing’ (I Cor. 13:2-3). He who possesses love possesses God Himself, for ‘God is love’ (I Jn. 4:8). To Him be glory throughout the ages. Amen.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

 

 

 

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
