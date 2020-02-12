Symeon the New Theologian: “no one in our times and in our midst”



“… men… who say that there is no one in our times and in our midst who is able to keep the Gospel commandments and become like the holy Fathers? To them the Master rightly says with a loud voice, ‘Woe to you scribes and Pharisees (Mt. 23:13)! Woe to you, blind guides of the blind (Mt. 23:16), because you do not enter into the kingdom, and you hinder those who wish to enter’ (Mt. 23:13).”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, The Discourses