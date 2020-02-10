Skip to content

A.E. Samaan: “The desire to engineer humanity”

10 February 2020
tags: , , , , , ,

 

George Soros

George Soros

 

 

 

“The desire to engineer humanity is a sign of a mind warped by megalomania and lust for power.”

A.E. Samaan

 

 

 

 

 

from → Politics/Current events
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: