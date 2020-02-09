Skip to content

Cyril of Alexandria: “when He was baptized”

9 February 2020
tags: ,

Cyril of Alexandria

 

 
“That He [Christ] was anointed in a human manner and is said to have received a share of the Holy Spirit, even though He was Himself the giver of the Spirit, and the sanctifier of creation, is explained where it says: I gave him my Spirit to be upon Him (cf. Is. 3:5). For when He was baptized, the Spirit, says Scripture, descended upon Him in the form of a dove and remained upon Him (cf. Matt. 3:16). If at the time of His baptism He received the Spirit in accordance with the limitations of His humanity, this would be in keeping with other instances. Insofar as He is God He was not sanctified by receiving the Spirit. For He is the one… who is doing the sanctifying. But insofar as He is human He is sanctified in accordance with the dispensation of the Incarnation.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

 

 

 

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: