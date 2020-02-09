Cyril of Alexandria: “when He was baptized”



“That He [Christ] was anointed in a human manner and is said to have received a share of the Holy Spirit, even though He was Himself the giver of the Spirit, and the sanctifier of creation, is explained where it says: I gave him my Spirit to be upon Him (cf. Is. 3:5). For when He was baptized, the Spirit, says Scripture, descended upon Him in the form of a dove and remained upon Him (cf. Matt. 3:16). If at the time of His baptism He received the Spirit in accordance with the limitations of His humanity, this would be in keeping with other instances. Insofar as He is God He was not sanctified by receiving the Spirit. For He is the one… who is doing the sanctifying. But insofar as He is human He is sanctified in accordance with the dispensation of the Incarnation.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria