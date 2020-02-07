Skip to content

Joseph Story: “this powerful check upon the designs of ambitious men”

7 February 2020
Joseph Story

 

 

“One of the ordinary modes, by which tyrants accomplish their purposes without resistance, is, by disarming the people, and making it an offence to keep arms, and by substituting a regular army in the stead of a resort to the militia. The friends of a free government cannot be too watchful, to overcome the dangerous tendency of the public mind to sacrifice, for the sake of mere private convenience, this powerful check upon the designs of ambitious men.”

Joseph Story, U.S. Supreme Court Justice 1812-1845

 

 

 

Gov.Northam (Va.)

Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia, a man with designs & ambitions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. J.Ferebee permalink
    7 February 2020 5:11 pm

    Hello Virginia Residents. Recall your Governor. He is crushing our Constitution.
    Let Michael Bloomberg know he isn’t welcome here. Thank you.

