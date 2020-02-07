John of Kronstadt: “our soul was created for heavenly light”



“We love everything brilliant on earth: gold, silver, precious stones, crystal, bright clothing – why, then, do we not love the future glory to which the Lord calls us? Why do we not aspire to shine like the sun? ‘Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun in the kingdom of their Father’ (Matt. 13:43). It is because we have perverted the nature of our soul by sin, and have attached ourselves to earth instead of to heaven, to corruptible things instead of to incorruptible ones; because we love earthly, transitory, perishable, and seductive splendour. But why is there such a love for everything bright in us? Because our soul was created for heavenly light, and was originally all light, all radiance; thus light is inborn in it, the feeling and desire for light are inborn in it. Direct this aspiration to seeking for heavenly light!”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ