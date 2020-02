Maximos the Confessor: “As long as I remain imperfect and refractory”



“As long as I remain imperfect and refractory, neither obeying God by practising the commandments nor becoming perfect in spiritual knowledge, Christ from my point of view also appears imperfect and refractory because of me. For I diminish and cripple Him by not growing in spirit with Him, since I am ‘the body of Christ and one of its members’ (I Cor. 12:27).”

St. Maximos the Confessor