Gregory Palamas: “divinely regenerated and mystically renewed”



“Christ was baptized by John, and as He went up from the water the heavens were opened to Him and the voice of the Father was heard from heaven saying, “This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased” (Matt. 3:17). The Spirit of God descended upon Him like a dove, showing those present the One to Whom the voice from above bore witness. In this way He was declared to be truly the Son, the Father in heaven was manifested as being truly the Father, and the Spirit too was made known as proceeding from the Father and resting upon the Father’s rightful Son. The grace of the Son, of His Father and of the Spirit came to dwell in the baptismal water, such that when it touched those baptized later following His example, they would be divinely regenerated and mystically renewed and recreated in such a way that they would no longer be from the Old Adam and so attract the curse. Instead they would be born of the New Adam and so have God’s blessing, not being children of the flesh, but God’s children, who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God through Jesus Christ (Jn. 1:13).”

St. Gregory Palamas, Homily Sixteen