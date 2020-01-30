I want to share with you this wonderful speech that Nigel Farage made at the EU Parliament this week. Great Britain’s leave taking from the European Union will become fact on Friday night.

Near the end of his comments they cut off his microphone.

Rule, Britannia! Britannia, rule the waves!

Britons never, never, never shall be slaves.

When Britain first, at heaven’s command,

Arose from out the azure main,

This was the charter of the land,

And Guardian Angels sang this strain:

(Chorus)

The nations not so blest as thee

Must, in their turn, to tyrants fall,

While thou shalt flourish great and free:

The dread and envy of them all.

(Chorus)

Still more majestic shalt thou rise,

More dreadful from each foreign stroke,

As the loud blast that tears the skies

Serves but to root thy native oak.

(Chorus)

Thee haughty tyrants ne’er shall tame;

All their attempts to bend thee down

Will but arouse thy generous flame,

But work their woe and thy renown.

(Chorus)

To thee belongs the rural reign;

Thy cities shall with commerce shine;

All thine shall be the subject main,

And every shore it circles, thine.

(Chorus)

The Muses, still with freedom found,

Shall to thy happy coasts repair.

Blest isle! with matchless beauty crowned,

And manly hearts to guard the fair.

(Chorus)

Rule, Britannia! Britannia, rule the waves!

Britons never, never, never shall be slaves.