Gregory of Nazianzus: “Can anyone be a father without beginning to be one?”
30 January 2020
“Can anyone be a father without beginning to be one? Yes, one who did not begin his existence. What begins to exist begins to be a father – God the Father did not begin at all. He is Father in the true sense, because He is not a son as well. Just as the Son is son in the true sense, because He is not a father as well. In our case, the word ‘father’ cannot be truly appropriate, because we must be fathers and sons…”
St. Gregory of Nazianzus, On God and Christ
