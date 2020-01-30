Skip to content

Gregory of Nazianzus: “Can anyone be a father without beginning to be one?”

30 January 2020
tags: , , , ,

 

Gregory of Nazianzus

 
“Can anyone be a father without beginning to be one? Yes, one who did not begin his existence. What begins to exist begins to be a father – God the Father did not begin at all. He is Father in the true sense, because He is not a son as well. Just as the Son is son in the true sense, because He is not a father as well. In our case, the word ‘father’ cannot be truly appropriate, because we must be fathers and sons…”

St. Gregory of Nazianzus, On God and Christ

 

 

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: