Roger Scruton: “a failure of philosophy in our days”

27 January 2020
tags: , ,

Roger Scruton

 

 

“We live in an extremely anxious age in which the core of our beliefs has been undermined to a great extent by scientific thinking. People have a hunger for answers but an inability to formulate the questions, partly because of the short-term view of things that’s encouraged by the media and partly because there seems to be no centre to which people can turn in order to see what the heart of the discussion is. I think this is a failure of philosophy in our days – and also of the culture that our English-speaking world has generated – around the idea of an abstract question.”

Roger Scruton, The Soul of the World

 

 

 

 

 

 

from → Politics/Current events
