Smedley Butler: “steps must be taken to smash the war racket”

“To summarize: Three steps must be taken to smash the war racket. 1. We must take the profit out of war. 2. We must permit the youth of the land who would bear arms to decide whether or not there should be war. 3. We must limit our military forces to home defense purposes.”

Major General Smedley Butler, War is a Racket: