Kierkegaard: “Christianity does not oppose debauchery …”

8 January 2020
Søren Kierkegaard.jpg

 

 
“Christianity does not oppose debauchery and uncontrollable passions and the like as much as it opposes… flat mediocrity, this nauseating atmosphere, this homey, civil togetherness, where admittedly great crimes, wild excesses, and powerful aberrations cannot easily occur – but where God’s unconditional demand has even greater difficulty in accomplishing what it requires: the majestic obedience of submission.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Ken J. permalink
    8 January 2020 12:13 pm

    Sorry to have to point this out to you, but that’s August Strindberg, the famous Swedish poet and playwright.

    • Θεόφιλος permalink*
      8 January 2020 1:39 pm

      Thanks. Illustrations of Kierkegaard are few. I found this labeled as K and accepted it as so, even though I had reason not to. I’ll change it.

