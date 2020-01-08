Kierkegaard: “Christianity does not oppose debauchery …”



“Christianity does not oppose debauchery and uncontrollable passions and the like as much as it opposes… flat mediocrity, this nauseating atmosphere, this homey, civil togetherness, where admittedly great crimes, wild excesses, and powerful aberrations cannot easily occur – but where God’s unconditional demand has even greater difficulty in accomplishing what it requires: the majestic obedience of submission.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations