Cyril of Alexandria: “God does not dwell in Christ in the same way as He does in us”



“If anyone has the temerity to say that Christ is a divinely inspired man instead of saying that He is truly God since He is by nature a single Son, in that the Word became flesh and shared in flesh and blood like us, let him be anathema? Christ Himself said about the holy prophets or the righteous who preceded Him: ‘If he called them gods to whom the Word of God came, do you say of Him whom the Father consecrated and sent into the world, “You are blaspheming,” because I said, “I am the Son of God”?’ (Jn. 10:35-36). But God does not dwell in Christ in the same way as He does in us. For Christ was God by nature, who became like us. He was the one and only Son even when He became flesh. Those who have the temerity to say that He was a God-bearing man instead of saying that He was God made man inevitably incur this anathema.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria