Gregory of Nyssa: “the faith of Christians”

4 January 2020
“… there arises a law of faith for the life to come, teaching those who would come to God, by the history of Abraham, that it is impossible to draw near to God, unless faith mediate, and bring the seeking soul into union with the incomprehensible nature of God. For leaving behind him the curiosity that arises from knowledge, Abraham, says the Apostle, ‘believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness’ (Rom. 4:22). ‘Now it was not for his sake,’ the Apostle says, “but for us,” that God counts to men for righteousness their faith, not their knowledge. For knowledge acts, as it were, in a commercial spirit, dealing only with what is known. But the faith of Christians acts otherwise. For it is the substance, not of things known, but of things hoped for. Now that which we have already we no longer hope for. ‘For what a man has,’ says the Apostle, ‘why does he yet hope for’ (Rom. 8:24)? But faith makes our own that which we see not, assuring us by its own certainty of that which does not appear. For so speaks the Apostle of the believer, that, ‘he endured as seeing Him Who is invisible’ (Heb. 11:27). Vain, therefore, is he who maintains that it is possible to take knowledge of the divine essence, by the knowledge which puffs up to no purpose.”

St. Gregory of Nyssa

 

 

 

 

 

 

