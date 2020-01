Maximos the Confessor: “the teaching of the Logos”



“If you expound the teaching of the Logos from the standpoint of the moral life, using materialistic words and examples which correspond to the capacity of your hearers, you make the Logos flesh. Conversely, if you elucidate mystical theology by means of the higher forms of contemplation you make the Logos spirit.”

Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia