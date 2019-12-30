Cyril of Alexandria: “And the Word became flesh”



” ‘And the Word became flesh…’ the Evangelist… explains clearly that the Only-begotten one both became and was called a son of man. For the statement that the Word became flesh means that and nothing else: it is like saying that the Word became a human being, but even more starkly. Now to speak in this way should not appear strange or unusual to us, since sacred Scripture often refers to the entire living creature by the word ‘flesh’ alone, as in the verse of the prophet Joel, ‘I will pour our my Spirit on all flesh’ (Joel 2:28). Doubtless we should not suppose that the prophet is saying that the divine Spirit is to be supplied to human flesh alone unendowed with a soul, for that would be totally absurd. On the contrary, understanding the whole by the part, he names man by the flesh.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria