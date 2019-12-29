Cyril of Alexandria: “He dwelt in flesh”



“The Evangelist rephrases in a useful way what he has just said, and brings the significance of his doctrine into sharper focus. Having stated that the Word of God became flesh, he is anxious in case anyone of profound ignorance should assume that the Word has abandoned His own proper nature and has in reality been transformed into flesh and has suffered, which is impossible, for with regard to its mode of being the divine is far removed from any kind of change or alteration into something else. The Theologian therefore very aptly added at once: ‘and dwelt in us’, so that realising that he was referring to two things, the subject of the dwelling and that in which the dwelling was taking place, you should not think that the Word was transformed into flesh but rather that He dwelt in flesh, using as His own particular body the temple that is from the holy Virgin. ‘For in Him the whole fullness of the deity dwells bodily’, as St. Paul says (Col. 2:9).”

St. Cyril of Alexandria