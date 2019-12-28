Skip to content

Cyril of Alexandria: “He became flesh”

28 December 2019
“[St. John] does not say that the Word came into flesh; he says that He became flesh in order to exclude any idea of a relative indwelling, as in the case of the prophets and the other saints. He really did become flesh, that is to say, a human being… the Word is God by nature both in the flesh and with the flesh, since He has it as His own property, yet is conceived of as something separate from it, and is worshipped in it and with it… “

St. Cyril of Alexandria, Commentary on John

 

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
