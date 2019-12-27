Gregory Nazianzus: “How… has the Son been begotten?”

“How… has the Son been begotten? This begetting would be a triviality if it could be understood by you, who have no knowledge of your own genesis… The heavenly begetting is more incomprehensible than your own, to the same extent that God is harder to trace out than man. If you make its incomprehensibility a ground for denying the fact, it is high time you ruled out as non-existent a good number of things you do not understand, the chief of which is God Himself… God’s begetting ought to have the tribute of our reverent silence. The important point is for you to learn that He has been begotten. As to the way it happens, we shall not concede that even angels, much less you, know that. Shall I tell you the way? It is a way known only to the begetting Father and the begotten Son. Anything beyond this fact is hidden by a cloud…”

St. Gregory Nazianzus, On God and Christ, Oration 29