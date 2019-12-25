Isaac the Syrian: “the seal of Divinity”



“Christmas night bestowed peace on the whole world; so, let no one threaten; this is the night of the Most Gentle One ? let no one be cruel; this is the night of the most Humble One ? let no one be proud. Now is the day of joy, -let us not revenge; now is the day of good will, – let us not be mean. In this day of peace let us not be conquered by anger? Today the Bountiful impoverished Himself for our sake; so, the rich one, invite the poor to your table. Today we received a gift, for which we did not ask; so let us give alms to those who implore us and beg. This present day cast open the heavenly door to our prayers: let us open our doors to those who ask our forgiveness. Now the Divine Being took upon Himself the seal of humanity, in order for humanity to be decorated by the seal of Divinity.”

St. Isaac the Syrian