Maximos the Confessor: “The Logos came down out of love for us”



“The Logos came down out of love for us. Let us not keep Him down permanently, but let us go up with Him to the Father, leaving the earth and earthly things behind, lest He say to us what He said to the Jews because of their stubbornness: ‘I go where you cannot come” (Jn. 8:21).”

St. Maximos the Confessor