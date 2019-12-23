A Blessed Advent and a Merry Christmas

All around us we are seeing festive lights illuminating the streets at night to make up for the shorter days. We have a rising expectation of the coming holidays that will soon be upon us, of spending time with loved ones, and a welcome sense that the normal routine of life is being interrupted for something more joyous and happy. It seems that just about everyone feels this excitement, whether or not they are themselves Christian. But believers in Christ have a special sense of it, of remembering Christ’s first coming in a manger in Bethlehem, of expecting his coming again in glory, but also of his coming to us in this life. As Saint Paul wrote in his letter to the Romans, chapter 13, “Besides this you know the time, that the hour has come for you to wake from sleep. For salvation is nearer to us now than when we first believed. The night is far gone; the day is at hand. So then let us cast off the works of darkness and put on the armor of light.”

On the secular calendar it’s already the season of Christmas, but on the church calendar it is still what we call Advent. The season of Christmas begins on Christmas day and continues for twelve days. The season of Advent, before Christmas, is a time of waiting for the coming of the Lord. A time of expectation and hope.

To some it may seem as if we are only pretending we are waiting for Jesus’ birth, when we already know he has come. Well, in a way it is, and in a way it isn’t. This is because, in the Christian life, we know that although, if we are baptized and believe, we are assured of our salvation, we also know that we can always draw closer to Jesus, and that we ought to be seeking to do just that. If we are not experiencing a close relationship with Christ, we should understand that it is not he who is holding back, but we who are keeping him at a distance.

What can we do to wake up more fully to the life that Jesus would bring us? As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, many of us are cleaning up our houses for the company who may be coming to visit. Likewise, if Jesus is going to enter more fully into my life, I must attend to the “house” that is my soul. Is there something I am doing that is putting distance between me and God? Then I need to stop doing that. I need to prepare my soul to be a place where he can dwell.

Advent is a season of reflection, self-examination, and some house cleaning of our souls. But not just so that we might feel guilty and bad about ourselves. Poor preparation for Christ’s coming is the challenge of every human soul. Jesus confronts each one of us, not to condemn us, but rather heal us, so that we might become, in time, holy as he is holy. And we become holy not as an end in itself but so that we might be able to see God and to enjoy Him forever.

Jesus wants to make our hearts the dwelling place of God. So that prayer feels to us as natural to us as breathing, and so that our every interaction with our neighbors is one in which they might see Christ in us.

As we allow Christ to dwell within us, as we allow the Truth to fill us, then we are no longer sleeping, as Saint Paul would put it, no longer dreaming, but awake and alive to God, and to the needs of our neighbors.

I wish you all a blessed Advent and a merry Christmas, May the God who took flesh in Jesus Christ, also dwell in us.