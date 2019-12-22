Soren Kierkegaard: “between God and the world”



“Do you know of any more overwhelming and humbling expression for God’s condescension and extravagance towards us human beings than that He places Himself, so to say, on the same level of choice with the world, just so that we may be able to choose; that God, if language dare speak thus, woos humankind – that He, the eternally strong one, woos sapless humanity? Yet, how insignificant is the young lover’s choice between her pursuers by comparison with this choice between God and the world.”

Soren Kierkegaard