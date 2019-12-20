Skip to content

Blessed Theophylact: “as those who walk honestly in the light”

20 December 2019
tags: , ,

Zacharias and Elizabeth.jpg

 

 

 
“Righteous women, and the wives of righteous men, were often childless. You, O reader, should learn from this that the law did not command that one bear many offspring, but rather that one bear much spiritual fruit. Both Zacharias and Elizabeth (cf. Lk. 1:7) were advanced, in body and also in spirit. They had matured and progressed in soul, making ascent in their hearts, keeping their lives in the day, not in the night, as those who walk honestly in the light.”

Blessed TheophylactBlessed Theophylact.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: