Blessed Theophylact: “as those who walk honestly in the light”

“Righteous women, and the wives of righteous men, were often childless. You, O reader, should learn from this that the law did not command that one bear many offspring, but rather that one bear much spiritual fruit. Both Zacharias and Elizabeth (cf. Lk. 1:7) were advanced, in body and also in spirit. They had matured and progressed in soul, making ascent in their hearts, keeping their lives in the day, not in the night, as those who walk honestly in the light.”

