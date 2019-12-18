Gregory Palamas: “This is the sealed book”



“Mary properly bore the name of Virgin, and possessed to the full all the attributes of purity. She was a virgin in both body and soul, and kept all the powers of her soul and her bodily senses far above any defilement. This she did authoritatively, steadfastly, decisively and altogether inviolably at all times, as a closed gate preserves the treasure within, and a sealed book keeps hidden from sight what is written inside. The Scriptures say of her, ‘This is the sealed book’ (cf. Rev. 5:1-6:1; Dan. 12:4) and ‘this gate shall be shut, and no man shall enter by it’ (Ezek. 44:2).”

St. Gregory Palamas