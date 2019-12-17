Gregory the Theologian: “in order to give health to the sick”



“Do you conceive of your Lord as less because? He shows that humiliation is the best road to exaltation (cf. Mt. 23:12); because He humbles Himself for the sake of the soul that is bent down to the ground, that He may even exalt within Himself that which is bent double under a weight of sin?… If so, you must blame the physician for stooping over suffering and putting up with evil smells in order to give health to the sick?”

St. Gregory the Theologian