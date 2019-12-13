Skip to content

G. K. Chesterton: “The vault above us is not deaf”

13 December 2019
“The vault above us is not deaf because the universe is an idiot; the silence is not the heartless silence of an endless and aimless world. Rather the silence around us is a small and pitiful stillness like the prompt stillness of a sick room. We are perhaps permitted tragedy as a sort of merciful comedy, because the frantic energy of divine things would knock us down like a drunken farce. We can take our own tears more lightly than we could take the tremendous levities of the angels. So we sit perhaps in a starry chamber of silence while the laughter of the heavens is too loud for us to hear.”

G. K. Chesterton

 

 

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
