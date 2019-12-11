Gregory of Nazianzus: “What competence have we here?”



” ‘The Holy Spirit Who proceeds from the Father’ (Jn. 15:26): Insofar as He proceeds from the Father, He is no creature; inasmuch as He is not begotten, He is no Son; and to the extent that procession is the mean between ingeneracy and generacy, He is God. Thus God escapes… syllogistic toils and shows Himself stronger than… exclusive alternatives. What, then, is ‘proceeding’? You explain the ingeneracy of the Father and I will give you a biological account of the Son’s begetting and the Spirit’s proceeding – and let us go mad… for prying into God’s secrets. What competence have we here? We cannot understand what lies under our feet, cannot count the sand in the sea, ‘the drops of rain or the days of this world’ (Sir. 1:2), much less enter into the ‘depths of God’ (I Cor. 2:10) and render a verbal account of a nature so mysterious, so much beyond words.”

St. Gregory of Nazianzus