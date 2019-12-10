Skip to content

John of Kronstadt: “How do we receive the highest mystery of Divine love to us?”

10 December 2019
tags: , , , ,

John of Kronstadt.jpg

 

 
“How do we receive the highest mystery of Divine love to us ? the mystery of the Christian faith? With our mind, heart and life; with our free will? Are all the three powers of our souls penetrated by holy faith, as were the souls of the saints? The kingdom of heaven ‘is like leaven, which a woman took and hid in three measures of meal till the whole was leavened’ (Lk. 13:21). The three measures are the three powers of the soul.”

St. John of Kronstadt

 

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: