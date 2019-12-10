John of Kronstadt: “How do we receive the highest mystery of Divine love to us?”



“How do we receive the highest mystery of Divine love to us ? the mystery of the Christian faith? With our mind, heart and life; with our free will? Are all the three powers of our souls penetrated by holy faith, as were the souls of the saints? The kingdom of heaven ‘is like leaven, which a woman took and hid in three measures of meal till the whole was leavened’ (Lk. 13:21). The three measures are the three powers of the soul.”

St. John of Kronstadt