John of Scythopolis: “Through the higher orders, which stand nearer God”



“Through the higher orders, which stand nearer God, the lower orders participate in the divine gifts of grace, like overflowing basins of a fountain: the basin closest to the source fill first with what is poured into them, then they overflow and pour out their contents into the lower basins, in proportion to the number of vessels and to their size, whether small or large”

