Gregory of Nyssa: “not being so by nature, but becoming so in His love for man”



“Our Lord came in the form of a servant to accomplish the mystery of redemption by the Cross, Who has emptied Himself, Who humbled Himself by assuming the likeness and fashion of a man, being found as man in man’s lowly nature ? then, I say, it was that He became obedient, even He Who ‘took our infirmities and bore our sicknesses’ (cf. Mt. 8:17), healing the disobedience of men by His own obedience, that by His stripes He might heal our wound, and by His death do away with the common death of all men, – then it was that for our sakes He was made obedient, even as He became ‘sin’ (II Cor. 5:21) and a ‘curse’ (Gal. 3:13) by reason of the dispensation on our behalf, not being so by nature, but becoming so in His love for man.”

St. Gregory of Nyssa