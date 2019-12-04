John of Damascus: “satisfying the debt of the first mother”



“… since the enemy of our salvation was keeping a watchful eye on virgins, according to the prophecy of Isaiah, who said, ‘Behold a virgin shall conceive and bare a Son and shall call His name Emmanuel, which is, being interpreted, “God with us” (Mt. 1:23),’ in order that ‘He who takes the wise in their craftiness’ (I Cor. 3:19) may deceive him who always glories in his wisdom, the maiden is given in marriage to Joseph by the priests? but the marriage was both the protection of the virgin and the delusion of him who was keeping a watchful eye on virgins. But when the fullness of time was come, the messenger of the Lord was sent to her, with the good news of our Lord’s conception. And thus she conceived the Son of God, the hypostatic power of the Father, ‘not of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man’ (Jn. 1:13), that is to say, by connection and seed, but by the good pleasure of the Father and co-operation of the Holy Spirit. She ministered to the Creator in that He was created, to the Fashioner in that He was fashioned, and to the Son of God in that He was made flesh and because man from her pure and immaculate flesh and blood, satisfying the debt of the first mother.”

St. John of Damascus