Lorenzo Scupoli: “Total surrender to the will of God”

2 December 2019
“Total surrender to the will of God actually is sacrificing oneself as a burnt offering to God. The proof of this state is dying to oneself, – to one’s own opinions, wishes and feelings or tastes, in order to live by Divine intellect, in conformity with the Divine will and in partaking of God. In the forefront of this endeavor is our Lord and Savior. He surrendered the whole of Himself to God the Father, and us in Himself, ‘For we are members of His body, of His flesh, and of His bones’ (Eph. 5:30). So let us hasten in His footsteps?”

Lorenzo Scupoli

 

 

 

 

 

