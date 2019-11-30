John of Kronstadt: “The Lord is with every believing soul”



“‘Hail, you who are highly favored, the Lord is with you’ (Lk. 1:28)! Thus does the holy Church invoke the most holy Virgin, the Mother of God. But the Lord is also with every pious soul that believes in Him. The Lord’s abiding with the Virgin Mary before she conceived the Savior is not a particularity proper to the most pure Virgin alone. The Lord is with every believing soul: ‘The Lord is with you.’ These words may be said to everyone who keeps the Lord’s commandments.”

St. John of Kronstadt