Maximos the Confessor: “if we know God”

29 November 2019
“…if we know God our knowledge of… everything will be brought to perfection, and, in so far as is possible, the infinite, divine and ineffable dwelling place (cf. Jn. 14:2) will be ours to enjoy. For this is what our sainted teacher said in his famous philosophical aphorism: ‘Then we shall know as we are known’ (I Cor. 13:12), when we mingle our god-formed mind and divine reason to what is properly its own and the image returns to the archetype for which it now longs.”

St. Maximos the Confessor

 

 

 

 

