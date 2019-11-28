Thanksgiving Day

Today, in the United States, will are celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday. It is our one absolutely necessary task that we learn to give thanks in all things. No matter how busy, or productive, or useful, we may be, if we do our work without a spirit of thankfulness, we accomplish nothing good. Worse, we will be spreading the most obnoxious communicable disease ever discovered: the spirit of injury and resentment. On the other hand, being grateful is something all of us can manage to do with a little practice. Even little children can be sincerely grateful, though it might take some encouragement. When we give thanks for what we have been given, it helps restore the image of God in our human nature.

The thirteenth chapter of the Epistle to the Hebrews instructs us on what sort of offering is acceptable to the Lord: “Through him [Jesus], then, let us continually offer a sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of lips that confess his name. Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.” From the story of Adam and Eve in the Garden, to the experiences of the children of Israel in the wilderness, to our own day, we are risking catastrophe when we neglect to give thanks. From Adam and Eve onward, when we forget God’s goodness and providence and go our own way, we eventually become slaves to our own self-centeredness. When that happens, we become less than human, less than what God created us to be.

But our Lord Jesus Christ shows us a better way. Throughout the Gospels, we hear him giving thanks to his Father for every blessing, even though he was the Son who is denied nothing in heaven or on earth. He made his whole life into an act of faithful thanksgiving to show us what it is that the whole human race was created for. God does not lack anything. There is nothing we can give him that he needs. He desires our freely-given love and thanks, and we need to give it.

Thanksgiving forms the heart of our greatest mystery: The Greek noun εὐχαριστία (eucharistia), means “thanksgiving.” In the Holy Communion of Christ’s Body and Blood we hear how our Lord took bread, gave thanks, blessed it, and gave it to his disciples saying: “Take, eat; this is my body.” To give thanks is to share in the very life of God, and so become truly human.

So it is very good that we have a Day of Thanksgiving in this country. Abraham Lincoln in the midst of the terrors of the Civil War appointed it, “as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens. And I recommend to them that while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him for such singular deliverances and blessings, they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquillity and Union.”

Thanking our Father in heaven for all his mercy and blessing, while remembering the widows, orphans, those in need, that is a spirit of thanksgiving that we can join with!

The Church lives on thankfulness. If we lose sight of God’s providence and look instead at our hurt and fear, there will be no room in our hearts for the life-giving power of the Holy Spirit. But when we live our lives by a spirit of thanksgiving, then even crises can become for us opportunities for God to demonstrate His loving providence. Give God thanks.