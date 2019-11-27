Irenaeus of Lyon: “That wine at the wedding feast”



“That wine at the wedding feast (cf. Jn. 2:1-11), which was produced by God in a vineyard and which was first consumed, was good. None of those who drank of it found fault with it; and the Lord partook of it also. But that wine was better which the Word made from water, on the moment, and simply for the use of those who had been called to the marriage. For although the Lord had the power to supply wine to those feasting independently of any created substance, He did not adopt this course; but, making water wine, He gave drink to those who had been invited to the marriage; showing that the God Who established the waters was He who in these last times bestowed upon mankind by His Son the favor of drink: the Incomprehensible acting thus by means of the comprehensible, and the Invisible by the visible.”

St. Irenaeus of Lyon