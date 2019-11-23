Skip to content

Symeon the New Theologian: “when the soul has been tarnished with the rust of sin”

23 November 2019
“Just as gold tarnished in depth (cf. Jms. 5:3) cannot be properly purified and restored to its proper brightness unless it is cast in the fire and thoroughly hammered with mallets, so when the soul has been tarnished with the rust of sin and become thoroughly useless it cannot be cleansed and recover its original beauty unless it meets many trials and enter into the furnace of tribulations.”

St. Symeon the New Theologian

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
