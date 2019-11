Symeon the New Theologian: “When deeds are absent”



“… if we are ashamed to imitate our Lord’s sufferings, which He endured for us, and to suffer as He suffered, it is obvious that we shall not become partakers with Him in His glory. If that is true of us we shall be believers in word only, not in deed. When deeds are absent, our faith is dead.”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, Discourses