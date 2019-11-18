Athanasius: “those who keep the feast in purity”



“To those who keep the feast in purity, the Passover is heavenly food; but to those who observe it profanely and contemptuously, it is a danger and reproach. For it is written, ‘Whoever shall eat and drink unworthily, is guilty of the death of our Lord’ (I Cor. 11:27). Wherefore, let us not merely proceed to perform the festal rites, but let us be prepared to draw near to the divine Lamb, and to touch heavenly food. Let us cleanse our hands, let us purify the body. Let us keep our whole mind from guile; not giving up ourselves to excess, and to lusts, but occupying ourselves entirely with our Lord, and with divine doctrines; so that, being altogether pure, we may be able to partake of the Word (cf. II Pet. 1:4).”

St. Athanasius of Alexandria