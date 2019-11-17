Lorenzo Scupoli: “do not listen to vain and empty talk”



“… do not listen to vain and empty talk, in which the majority of world-loving people spend their time, and do not take pleasure in it. For the law says: ‘You shall not raise false reports’ (Ex. 23:1). Solomon says: ‘Remove far from me vanity and lies’ (Prov. 30:8). The Lord said: ‘But I say to you, every idle word that men shall speak they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment’ (Mt. 12:36).”

